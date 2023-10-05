Warm afternoons expected through the weekend

Next round of rain will arrive Monday
10/5/2023
10/5/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:15 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Good morning! Most of the region is kicking off the day with clear skies. Our webcam network & satellite imagery are both showing patchy low clouds & fog forming in our western valleys. Some spots will deal with lower visibility this morning, but clouds & fog should dissipate rather quickly. High pressure is building aloft, and will bring a warm & sunny day to much of the region. It’ll also turn breezy later on today. Expect high temperatures to range between the upper 70s and low 80s.

The ridge of high pressure will slide overhead Friday and Saturday, keeping skies clear & temperatures quite warm for this time of year. An offshore wind will also develop between this evening & Friday, and looks like it will persist through Saturday (at least in the metro area / west end of the Gorge). This east wind will cause relative humidity values to plummet, only drying out our air further. Both afternoons will be quite toasty with highs in the mid 80s. There could be some spots that reach the upper 80s. The breezy/gusty east wind will also keep temperatures elevated overnight. Locations exposed to the east wind will only fall into the 60s. Once the wind dies down Saturday night, temperatures will trend back into the 50s.

Sunday will be a transition day as the ridge of high pressure begins to shift eastward. Highs will range between the mid to upper 70s with some late day cloud cover. Our next round of rain will arrive between the late morning & afternoon Monday. Once a cold front slides through, rain will transition to showers. Monday through Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

