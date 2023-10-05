Warm and dry east wind through Saturday; a few records could fall

The forecast turned out perfect today with spots of morning fog/clouds and then warm sunshine. As of late this afternoon temperatures are close to 80 degrees.

Strong high pressure is sitting right over the Pacific Northwest today and remains in place through Sunday. The switch to “offshore flow” or dry easterly wind has begun today. That dries us out quickly, lowers humidity, and will prevent morning fog the next couple of days. The easterly wind ends Saturday afternoon; the result will be temperatures about 10 degrees cooler Sunday. We may reach a record high temperature

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

A couple of wet weather systems move inland early next week for a return to cool/cloudy/wet weather. There’s no sign of stormy weather or pass elevation snowfall in the Cascades for at least another week.

Today’s First Alert podcast episode was all about the warm/hot weather ahead. It should have already dropped into your feed, or you can find it under PODCAST on the weather page.

