We’re exhausted’: surgeries delayed amid Kaiser Permanente strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees began their three-day strike in an effort to improve staffing levels and pay.

Although Kaiser says it is bringing in thousands of temporary workers to fill the gaps, there have been disruptions with some surgical appointments, including for Brad Brucher.

Brucher originally had a knee surgery scheduled for Thursday, which would’ve been his fourth surgery in two years. It’s part of a process of getting both knees replaced, and fixing complications from previous surgeries.

His wife Lori told Fox 12 Oregon on Wednesday that up until his surgeries began, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hike and work around his farm.

“it’s been very difficult on him these past couple of years, definitely affected him and our quality of life,” she said.

Due to the Kaiser Permanente staff strike, the Bruchers were told the surgery is being postponed until late next week.

An 8-day delay that makes all the difference for someone in Brad’s condition.

“He’s had an extremely hard time, constant pain, and mobility issues, not able to walk without help for 22 months,” Lori said. “His pain level for the past several months has been at an 8 or 9.”

Frontline staff members in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington state approved the strike over staffing shortages and a failure to come to an agreement with the hospital over a minimum wage.

“We actually support the cause of the strike, because we were able to see over the many weeks that brad was in the hospital, how the shortage in staff was affecting his care,” Lori said.

Kaiser Permanente staff said in a statement:

“Caring for our patients is our highest priority. As a result of the 3-day strike, it’s become necessary for us to postpone some non-urgent and elective surgeries that were scheduled for today, tomorrow and Friday to ensure we’re able to care for the most critically ill patients with the most urgent need for surgery; we did so in consultation with each patient’s physician. We’ve blocked time on our surgical schedules in the coming weeks to get as many of this week’s patients rescheduled as quickly as possible. We understand the frustration some of our patients are feeling, and understand that even when surgeries may not be defined as medically urgent, they are incredibly important.”

Brucher says watching her normally active, outdoorsy husband endure pain and be unable to walk has made it an emergency that she wishes would be a priority.

“We’re exhausted, we’re at our limit,” she said. “The discouragement that he feels, I guess it’s even hard for me to comprehend it, because he wonders if he’ll ever be able to walk again and be able to do the things he loves.”

