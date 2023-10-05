Woman found dead after house fire in Clatskanie

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Clatskanie, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, fire crews responded to a fully-involved house fire at 520 Northeast Spring Street. The sheriff’s office says neighbors tried to alert the homeowner of the fire by opening doors but were met by flames and fled the property.

The Clatskanie Rural Fire District contained the fire and notified the sheriff’s office that a body of a woman had been found in the home. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Rena Norman.

SEE ALSO: Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy

The Oregon State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police Arson Investigators determined the fire was not suspicious and appeared to have started accidentally in the home’s living room.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.