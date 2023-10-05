Woman found dead after house fire in Clatskanie

Clatskanie house fire
Clatskanie house fire(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Clatskanie, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, fire crews responded to a fully-involved house fire at 520 Northeast Spring Street. The sheriff’s office says neighbors tried to alert the homeowner of the fire by opening doors but were met by flames and fled the property.

The Clatskanie Rural Fire District contained the fire and notified the sheriff’s office that a body of a woman had been found in the home. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Rena Norman.

SEE ALSO: Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy

The Oregon State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police Arson Investigators determined the fire was not suspicious and appeared to have started accidentally in the home’s living room.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith issues an apology after making ‘milking’ gesture during game against Utah
Lights
Dodge Ram truck hits, kills young child in Washington County

Latest News

Sgt. Jeremy Brown
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Clark County Sgt. Jeremy Brown
Shake Shack, the fast-food chain known for its burgers and milkshakes, has announced the grand...
Third Shake Shack opening this month in Oregon
Authorities on scene of deadly crash
One killed in crash involving dump truck in Salem
Starting Thursday, people who live in Salem and surrounding areas have a new option when it...
Commercials flights return to Salem Municipal Airport