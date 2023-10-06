2 officers taken to hospital after suspect flees traffic stop, crashes in patrol SUV in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people, including two officers, were taken to a hospital early Friday morning following a crash in southeast Portland.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call in the 16400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers located the suspect’s car and tried to stop it. Police say the suspect fled from the traffic stop and collided with a patrol SUV at Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

Two officers were in the patrol SUV at the time of the crash. Police say the officers were treated and released from the hospital.

Two people in the suspect car were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital. Police say one suspect has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to survive.

The intersection of SE Holgate and SE 111th will be closed while police are on scene.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

