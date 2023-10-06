25 guns, 9 kilos of cocaine seized in Portland drug operation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The FBI of Oregon says five people are in custody following the bust of a large-scale drug and gun operation.

During the operation involving over 150 officers, agents and personnel from federal, state and local agencies, law enforcement confiscated almost nine kilos of cocaine, 25 firearms (11 from one location), nearly $50,000 in cash and thousands of suspected fentanyl pills, the FBI said Friday.

SEE ALSO: Portland Tesla theft ring stopped, car thefts down more than 35% compared to 2022

“The amount of suspected fentanyl alone that we seized in this operation will make a difference in our communities. 25 guns now off the streets, kilos of drugs out of circulation, that’s an impact,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “In a coordinated effort across three states the FBI and our partners, worked seamlessly to cut into the capabilities of these criminal enterprises and we are working hard to put the most violent offenders and facilitators behind bars for as long as we possibly can.”

Five people are in custody on a complaint of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, however their names have not been released.

The FBI says additional charges may come as the investigation continues.

