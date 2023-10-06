Ancient footprints suggest humans discovered the Americas earlier than previously thought

Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.
Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.(National Park Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:43 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The discovery of the Americas may have happened earlier than previously thought.

Two years ago, dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park.

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000...
The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago. However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.(National Park Service)

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago.

However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.

New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into...
New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.(National Park Service)

According to a study published Thursday in the journal “Science,” new lines of evidence – including the analysis of quartz crystals in the sediments – led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.

Some critics of the first study say this updated data is encouraging, but they still have some doubts.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Authorities on scene of deadly crash
One killed in crash involving dump truck in Salem
Keith Jesperson, now 68, told police in 1996, a year after his arrest in connection with seven...
Oregon serial killer admits to killing eighth victim
"It's gotten worse" OD incident
‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland
Damage to McMinnville home
Explosion caused by ‘device’ damages cars, property in McMinnville neighborhood

Latest News

A Halloween display of a man hanging by a noose at a home in Georgia is causing controversy....
Fake brown body hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged...
Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024
PBOT installing more safety cameras to discourage speeding
PBOT installing more safety cameras to discourage speeding
The Portland Bureau of Transportation will be installing more cameras on city streets in hopes...
PBOT installing more safety cameras to discourage speeding