Portland freshman is finalist for national ‘Top Young Scientist’ award

At age 14, Anisha Dhoot says she’s created an innovative type of fertilizer to help in the fight against climate change.
By Mia Villanueva
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A freshman at Westview High School in Portland is competing for the prestigious title of America’s Top Young Scientist.

At age 14, Anisha Dhoot says she’s created an innovative type of fertilizer to help in the fight against climate change.

“It’s low cost and kelp seaweed based, to improve soil health, plant growth,” Anisha said. “I’ve tested this on tomato plants in my backyard.”

The scientists at 3M were so impressed with Anisha’s work that they named her a finalist for America’s Top Young Scientist.

“Based on my calculations, if we use my innovation, by 2050 we will be able to reach net zero,” Anisha said. And this only scratches the surface of her incredible work, which includes coding.

“I’ve created an AI/ML model, which, I used python to code it,” Anisha said. “And this helps with crop classification.” In layman’s terms, she is trying to save the world.

But first, she’s traveling to Minneapolis to compete in that 3M challenge, going up against nine other contestants from around America.

She says her parents have helped her through her journey so far, and they’re what keep her going.

Anisha is also competing for the Improving Lives Award, which is based on public vote, so she needs your help.

Follow this link to vote for Anisha

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

