Black-owned wig shop in Gresham vandalized, owner says she feels violated, hurt

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tralice Lewis owns Callie’s Custom Hat Wigs, a wig shop on Southeast 185th Avenue in Gresham that opened last April.

Her store with its array of colorful wigs for everyone and every occasion, was named after her mother.

“She is my inspiration and she taught me about wigs,” Lewis said. “Wigs give me a sense of confidence, it makes me feel close to my mother, my community, to help and teach people about wigs.”

Over the last several months, she said her store has been targeted by vandals. First she says her sign was taken from the street, and then just last week, her door was sprayed with black paint, covering her logo.

“I’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster,” she said. “I’m just feeling violated, hurt.”

Her sign, calling the store “the Pacific Northwest’s only Black-owned wig store,” was also covered in paint.

“I walk up, and I see my sign and I’m like, in shock. Like, ‘did someone really just target me and erase out the only Black-owned wig store in the Pacific Northwest?’ Then I walked over to my door, and I was telling myself, this, ‘don’t cry, don’t cry’,” she said. “When I got to my door it was also spray painted and crossed out.”

She reported this to Gresham police. They released this statement:

“One of our community safety specialists is working with the owner of Callie’s Custom Hat Wigs to follow-up on this report and the prior incidents. We will follow the evidence in an attempt to identify a suspect and determine if this was a bias crime. We are also looking into reports of previous theft and vandalism and how it relates to the most recent incident.”

As a small business owner, she said replacing the signage adds up. While these incidents have shaken her up, Lewis said she won’t be scared off.

“I just want people to know, yes, this is a safe space. I’m not gonna give up,” she said.

One of her neighbors at Rockwood Market Hall, the owner of The Other Side Nursery, set up a GoFundMe for Lewis to help pay for any damaged signage and so she can get her own set of security cameras for her business.

