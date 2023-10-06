Firefighters battling shop fire on Burkhalter Road

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - According to a tweet by the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, their crews responded to a shop fire on Burkhalter Road Thursday evening.

The fire is on the 30000 block of Southwest Burkhalter Road and fire crews ask people to avoid the area as they work. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue is working alongside the Hillsboro Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the location, additional water sources are being deployed.

