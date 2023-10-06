Firefighters battling shop fire on Burkhalter Road

Commercial fire in Hillsboro
Commercial fire in Hillsboro(Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:27 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - According to a tweet by the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, their crews responded to a shop fire on Burkhalter Road Thursday evening.

The fire is on the 30000 block of Southwest Burkhalter Road and fire crews ask people to avoid the area as they work. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue is working alongside the Hillsboro Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the location, additional water sources are being deployed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith issues an apology after making ‘milking’ gesture during game against Utah
Authorities on scene of deadly crash
One killed in crash involving dump truck in Salem

Latest News

A woman was found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Clatskanie on Tuesday.
Woman found dead after house fire in Clatskanie
Keith Jesperson admitted to killing an eighth victim in a September interview with Florida...
Oregon serial killer admits to killing eighth victim
Black-owned wig shop in Gresham vandalized, owner says she feels violated, hurt
Black-owned wig shop in Gresham vandalized, owner says she feels violated, hurt
First she says her sign was taken from the street, and then just last week, her door was...
Black-owned wig shop in Gresham vandalized, owner says she feels violated, hurt
Mother of 5 dies in hospital after Tigard hit-and-run
Reward offered after mother of 5 dies in Tigard hit-and-run: ‘We feel there’s no justice’