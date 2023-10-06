‘First Thursdays’ returns to support revitalization of North Park Blocks through art, community

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local college is hoping to help revitalize Portland’s North Park Blocks through art and community with the return of the First Thursdays event.

This comes on the heels of Portland Fire & Rescue saying a recent call to this area involved the highest number of overdoses in a single response in the agency’s history.

While organizers of the event acknowledge the complex challenges in this neighborhood, they said they hope they can bring positive change through the power of art.

Art, music, food and good vibes brought the community together in northwest Portland Thursday.

“This is just the beginning of the kind of rebirth we want to see here,” said Jennifer Cole, Jordan Schnitzer Dean of PNCA.

It was the first in the series of “First Thursdays in the North Park Blocks” returning at Willamette University’s Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA) and throughout the surrounding area.

“This is a collaboration. PNCA is a convener and an organizer, but this has been happening and we want to lift up all the participating galleries and partners in the neighborhood,” Cole said.

First Thursdays kicked it off in a big way.

“We got a small grant from the City of Portland to try to amp this up,” Cole said.

“There’s just so much to see here and in our neighbor’s galleries and it’s all walkable,” said Meghann Gilligan-Koehn, Assistant Director of Public Programs & Events of PNCA.

While they acknowledge the challenges the neighborhood faces, they said they’re focused on using their presence in the area and this event as forces for good.

“We live in a complex environment. We’re working around it all the time, but we’re choosing to show up, to be positive,” Cole said.

The initiative’s mission is to create community while creating art.

“To me, revitalization is really about energy and positive energy and what can we do to manifest that and to amplify that,” Gilligan-Koehn said.

