Kaiser workers strike for 2nd day: ‘It’s been profits over patients’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees across the country picketed for a second day on Thursday, including in the Pacific Northwest.

Hundreds of Kaiser Permanente SEIU workers were outside of the Westside Medical Center campus all day, picketing near entrances to the hospital. Two state lawmakers who represent the Hillsboro area of Washington County also joined the picket line.

As of Thursday at 4 p.m., there was still no deal in place. A spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente told FOX 12 they are working with the union to find a new date to start bargaining again.

Megan Mayes is a Patient Access Representative at the Westside Medical Center. She joined Kaiser Permanente 18 years ago because there was a strong sense of family between coworkers and patients.

“It was kind of model as a Disney hospital,” Mayes said. “You really wanted that personal touch. It wasn’t about rushing to get the patients in and out. It was really about taking the time to get to know these people, these patients.”

But since 2019, she said that culture has changed, and the personal connection with patients is getting lost. She feels understaffing does not allow for sufficient time to get to know her patients.

“That’s kind of been the mantra the last few years,” Mayes said. “It’s been profits over patients.”

Mayes said personal connections can be valuable for treating patients.

She gave an example of a woman who visited the emergency room many times over the last year after several serious falls. Mayes was able to learn her name and establish a connection, which came in handy the last time the woman visited the hospital.

“One day she came in and she didn’t know who I was,” Mayes said. “I didn’t know where she was and what was going on. For me, I thought, what if I hadn’t been here to be able to communicate that to our doctors and to our nursing staff so they could know that wasn’t their norm.”

Mayes said Kaiser executives need to start listening to frontline workers.

“The ones that actually do the work and the beautiful part of our partnership is the reason why it was created and we need to get back to that,” Mayes said. “I absolutely believe wholeheartedly we can get back to that.”

The last offer Kaiser Permanente made to the union coalition during bargaining sessions was rejected. A spokesperson for the medical system sent FOX 12 this statement on Thursday:

“We are working with Coalition leaders to set the next bargaining session date. We will work hard to reach an agreement so that together, we can all return to delivering on the mission of Kaiser Permanente for the benefit of our members, patients, employees, physicians, customers, and communities.”

Day three of picketing will start on Friday at 6 a.m.

