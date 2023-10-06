Man killed in single-car crash in SE Portland

One person died in a crash in the Ardenwald-Johnson Creek neighborhood Thursday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a crash in the Ardenwald-Johnson Creek neighborhood Thursday night.

At about 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash at Southeast 52nd Avenue and Southeast Harney Drive. Portland police say the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Southeast 52nd Avenue and Southeast Harney Drive will be closed during the crash investigation.

No other details about the crash have been released. Anyone with information should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-261934.

