Man shot in leg during fight with roommate in Vancouver, police say

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the leg during a fight with his roommate early Thursday in Vancouver, according to Vancouver police.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to a home near 49th Street and 122nd Avenue where the two men were fighting.

Police said both men were armed with guns and one shot the other in the leg. The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The man accused of shooting his roommate has not yet been charged, according to police, but the case has been sent to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

