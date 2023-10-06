Man shot in leg during fight with roommate in Vancouver, police say

A man was shot in the leg during a fight with his roommate early Thursday in Vancouver, according to Vancouver police.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At about 2 a.m., police responded to a home near 49th Street and 122nd Avenue where the two men were fighting.

SEE ALSO: OHSU to partner with Portland police, community groups to prevent, limit gun deaths

Police said both men were armed with guns and one shot the other in the leg. The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The man accused of shooting his roommate has not yet been charged, according to police, but the case has been sent to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

