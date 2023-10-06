New affordable housing complex opens in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An organization that focuses on helping some of the most vulnerable parts of the population find housing made a major announcement Thursday.

Andy Miller, Executive Director of Our Just Future, said they officially opened a brand-new affordable housing complex in southeast Portland.

“Now 93 families that didn’t have a place to live will now have a home that they can afford,” Miller said.

Miller explained the Aurora is their 18th project, and before it became an affordable housing site, it was a nightclub. At first, the organization made it into a 24/7 shelter, but they later decided the better and more long-lasting approach would be to demolish it and build affordable housing.

“Without the affordable housing, I wouldn’t be able to be here,” Catherine Chase, a resident at the complex, said. “That’s another reason I was on the streets is because I couldn’t afford the rent.”

Chase said Portland is the place she’s spent most of her life. It’s also the place she said that she had been living out of her car with her two dogs for the past seven years. She said she is thankful to have found a place to call home.

“It’s been fabulous,” she recalled. “Considering I was in my car before. Now, I have a walk-in closet. My little dog’s happy too.”

The Aurora adds 93 new affordable housing units to the more than 800 the organization has built over the past several decades.

Of those 93 family-style units, Miller said 16 of them are dedicated to supportive housing. He explained those unites are solely intended to help families that have been experiencing homelessness for a long time to get off the streets and receive additional support.

Miller said 70% of the housing is occupied. Chase said she’s happy to have made several of those people her friends but is hopeful to make more.

“It means a lot,” she said. “I hope they get more families in here.”

