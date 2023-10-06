Oregon State Police to begin patrolling downtown Portland on bike

The Oregon State Police emblem is shown Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, in Salem, Ore. Rural...
The Oregon State Police emblem is shown Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, in Salem, Ore. Rural legislators are pushing back against a budget-slashing plan to cut detectives from the Oregon State Police in a last-ditch effort to rescue positions they say are critical to public safety in sparsely populated areas. The issue is of particular significance to rural areas, where state police detectives and troopers often serve as an extra local police agency for areas suffering from budget cutbacks to county sheriffs and police departments. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police will soon be patrolling downtown Portland by bike, according to authorities.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police announced the pilot project Friday, saying the initiative will see OSP Troopers team up with PPB’s Central Precinct Bike Squad.

SEE ALSO: Portland Tesla theft ring stopped, car thefts down more than 35% compared to 2022

“This collaborative effort between agencies will focus on reducing criminal activity through high-visibility uniformed police presence and enforcement activities,” PPB said in a release Friday.

PPB has not said when the OSP bike patrols will begin.

An Otis wildfire victim organized a ride to raise money for Maui wildfire victims.
Portland Tesla theft ring stopped, car thefts down more than 35% compared to 2022.
