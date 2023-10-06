Oregon State Police to begin patrolling downtown Portland on bike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police will soon be patrolling downtown Portland by bike, according to authorities.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police announced the pilot project Friday, saying the initiative will see OSP Troopers team up with PPB’s Central Precinct Bike Squad.

“This collaborative effort between agencies will focus on reducing criminal activity through high-visibility uniformed police presence and enforcement activities,” PPB said in a release Friday.

PPB has not said when the OSP bike patrols will begin.

