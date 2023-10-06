Otis fire victim organizes fundraiser for wildfire victims on Maui

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Ride for Maui fundraiser starting Saturday in Lincoln City will be full of fun. Lonnie West, one of the organizers, hopes to get as many people as possible.

“The more people show up, the more money we can raise and the more families we can help,” West said.

West is welcoming cars of all types to what’s being called a poker run and then a day full of fundraising events.

West said he was moved to put together this event after losing his home in a wildfire in Otis in 2020 and having little direction. He said the wildfires in Maui reinforced that feeling.

“The helplessness of being a dad and not being able to protect my family was terrible,” he said.

West’s family all survived but lost all of their belongings and no longer had a home of their own. He brought the fundraiser idea to his friends who ride motorcycles, including Chris Nicholson who also helped organize it.

“It hit me,” Nicholson said. “I’m a type of guy that just wants to help out as much as I can for people.”

The organizers said there are several ways to help beyond the poker run. Proceeds from lunch at Siletz Road House and the Toledo Elks Lodge will be donated. There will be an auction, raffle and two live bands playing to end the night at the Beach Club in Lincoln City.

“Different sponsors that gifted us stuff for the auction, the raffles,” Nicholson said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

West said he knows how hard of an experience dealing with the aftermath of a fire can be. He said he wants to do whatever he can to help.

“We might not raise $1,000, we might raise $10,000,” he said. “I don’t know. But whatever amount of money, every dollar is going directly to the hands of a fire victim.”

If you want to participate, you should arrive at the Chinook Winds Casino at 8 a.m. Saturday for registration.

