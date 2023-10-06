PBOT installing more safety cameras to discourage speeding

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will be installing more cameras on city streets in hopes of discouraging speeding.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation will be installing more cameras on city streets in hopes of discouraging speeding and in return increase safety.

PBOT says speeding is the top contributing factor in deadly crashes across the Portland metro area. The agency’s speed camera enforcement program, which began in 2015, is meant to address that.

There are currently 20 cameras, operating and issuing tickets - or warnings - around the city.

PBOT now plans to double that with crews installing new cameras along high crash corridors and at some of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Map showing where new cameras will be installed
Map showing where new cameras will be installed(Portland Bureau of Transportation)

When the agency adds cameras and drivers are caught speeding, it first sends out warning letters. After that warning period is over, police and PBOT start issuing tickets.

Speeding comes with fines, ranging from $170 to $440. Running a red light results in a $265 fine.

PBOT says speed safety cameras have led to a significant reduction in speeding. A 2020 Portland study showed a 94% decrease in “top end” speeding from 2016 to 2020. Top end speeding means going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will be installing more cameras on city streets in hopes...
