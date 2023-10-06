Portland Tesla theft ring stopped, car thefts down more than 35% compared to 2022.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Tesla theft ring has been stopped after and car thefts in Portland are on the decline, according to police.

East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau are celebrating six months of steadily declining car thefts. This includes multiple arrests.

Police say the Tesla theft ring came to a stop with the arrests of Daniel S. McNett, 34, of Vancouver, Washington, in a stolen Tesla, and the later arrest of Todd A. Mouton, 32, of Vancouver, in a stolen Dodge Challenger.

Both arrests led to the recovery of five stolen Tesla’s believed to be part of a Tesla theft ring spanning Clark County, Washington County and Multnomah County.

According to PPB, the Tesla’s were taken from service centers and the GPS antennas were disabled to prevent tracking. It’s believed 10 Tesla’s were stolen in total.

In addition to stopping the Tesla theft ring, police say progress is also being made in general.

PPB highlights a recent stolen car mission on Sept. 30 that resulted in the recovery of 13 stolen cars out of 21 stops made, 11 arrests, 2 stolen guns recovered and 14 vehicles towed.

PPB released the following statistics:

March: 28.2% decrease compared to the previous year (1040 to 747)

April: 24.4% decrease compared to the previous year (892 to 674)

May: 23.7% decrease compared to the previous year (849 to 648)

June: 26.7% decrease compared to the previous year (829 to 607)

July: 29.7% decrease compared to the previous year (862 to 606)

August: 35.3% decrease compared to the previous year (939 to 608)

PPB says additionally, stolen car reports have been trending down from January to August by more than 38%.

