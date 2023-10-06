Record warm day Saturday, then cool and wet returns Monday

We’re feeling a bit of summer once again this afternoon! Temperatures have risen into the 80s in all areas west of the Cascades INCLUDING the coastline. In fact, several beach towns are sitting at 88 degrees at 3pm.

High temperatures as of 3pm (kptv)

We are in a strong “offshore” wind flow event. That means easterly wind is coming off both the Cascades and Coast Range, then descending into the lowest elevations. This setup not only removes any cooling from the ocean, but air that flows downhill warms as it compresses. The warm easterly wind continues in the foothills and east metro near the Gorge tonight but goes calm in all other spots. Windy spots only drop to around 70, calm areas into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be similar inland with highs in the 80s once again, but the beaches only reach the 60s without that warming easterly wind. Sunday features plenty of sunshine again, but temperatures drop 5-10 degrees in the valleys.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

Expect three days of cool and rainy weather Monday through Wednesday as two weather systems moves inland. Most likely we dry out again later next week.

There’s no sign of stormy weather in the next 7-10 days.

