Reward offered after mother of 5 dies in Tigard hit-and-run: ‘We feel there’s no justice’

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A reward is being offered for tips in the hit-and-run death of a mother of five in Tigard.

Officers responded Sept. 18 at 8:53 p.m. to a crash on Southwest Hall Boulevard near Southwest Pfaffle Street. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Maria Negrete in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Tigard police said she was a single mother of five children, ranging in age from 10 to 25.

Lucina Cardoza remembers her friend Negrete as funny, book-smart, a loving mother and a constant companion.

“My sister pretty much, since the age of nine,” Cardoza said. “Her kids were everything, and she was the only one who could understand what they were going through or what they were feeling.”

Police say that Negrete was riding in the car with her boyfriend on Southwest Hall Blvd when they stopped to pick up an item that had been thrown out of the car window. That’s when her boyfriend told police he heard a noise, a vehicle struck Negrete, and then drove away, heading south on Hall.

Negrete died a couple of days later in the hospital.

“I am heartbroken, I am devastated,” Cardoza said. “I’m at loss for sense, up in the air about life for the future for the kids. Deep down we feel like she’s okay, but it’s hard to process it still.”

Cardoza hopes that after weeks without answers, the offer of a reward might finally lead to a breakthrough.

“I’m hoping that someone will come forward that knows who did this,” she said. “We feel like there’s no justice, there’s no closure yet, and is there going to be any justice or closure at the end?”

She hopes each day for justice, and for the memory of her dear friend to live on.

“I just want everybody to remember her for the amazing person that she was, and what she did for her kids and for her family, and her smile,” Cardoza said.

Follow this link to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, or visit crimestoppersoforegon.com.

