Two minors, 18-year-old arrested for robbing construction worker in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two minors and an 18-year-old are in custody after robbing a construction worker in southeast Portland on Thursday, according to police.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded around 5 p.m. to 105th Avenue and Burnside Street after a construction worker reported he was hooking up a trailer and was assaulted and robbed. The suspects left the scene.

PPB said when one officer arrived to investigate, they witnessed the suspects returning, with one suspect supposedly armed with a gun. The suspect refused to show hands and multiple units were dispatched to the scene.

All three were detained and none were found to be in possession of a gun, according to PPB.

Tyler James Anderson, 18, of Lake Oswego, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.

Two juvenile male suspects, one 15 and the other 16, were booked in the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention facility on charges of Robbery in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree. The 16-year-old was also charged with Menacing.

