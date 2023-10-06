Warm & breezy day ahead

Rain still expected to return Monday
10/6/2023
10/6/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:18 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The dry east wind has already returned for many locations west of the Cascades. In some cases, temperatures are starting off in the 70s for those windier spots (near the Gorge & the Cascade Foothills). Strong high pressure is building aloft, which will keep our skies clear over the next 48-72 hours. Sunshine & the dry east wind will bring a very warm afternoon for early October standards. Temperatures will be running about 15 degrees above average, topping out in the low to mid 80s across the metro area. Parts of the Willamette Valley will experience highs in the upper 80s. Even the coastline will warm into the 80s due to the offshore wind.

Wind will veer back out of the south between tonight and Saturday morning from the coast into the southern & central Willamette Valley. This will bring quite the cool down to our coastal communities. We won’t see as dramatic of a cool down inland, especially across the metro area where the east wind will persist. Wind will gradually let up later in the day, but highs should still reach the mid 80s (a touch cooler to the south). On Sunday, the ridge of high pressure will begin to move east of us. High temps will trend back into the 70s with some late day cloud cover.

Our next round of rain is forecast to move in Monday. Monday afternoon through Tuesday should be quite the soaker with the potential for over an inch of rain (and perhaps more along the coast, Coast Range & Cascades). Our snow level will dip back down to about 6,000 feet as well. Conditions should dry out again between Wednesday & Thursday.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Authorities on scene of deadly crash
One killed in crash involving dump truck in Salem
Keith Jesperson, now 68, told police in 1996, a year after his arrest in connection with seven...
Oregon serial killer admits to killing eighth victim
"It's gotten worse" OD incident
‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland
An intersection in McMinnville where a bomb exploded on Thurs. Oct. 5, 2023.
Explosion caused by ‘device’ damages cars, property in McMinnville neighborhood

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/5)
Portland's Forecast
Warm and dry east wind through Saturday; a few records could fall
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, October 5, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/5)
File image
Warm afternoons expected through the weekend