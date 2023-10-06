Warm & breezy day ahead

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The dry east wind has already returned for many locations west of the Cascades. In some cases, temperatures are starting off in the 70s for those windier spots (near the Gorge & the Cascade Foothills). Strong high pressure is building aloft, which will keep our skies clear over the next 48-72 hours. Sunshine & the dry east wind will bring a very warm afternoon for early October standards. Temperatures will be running about 15 degrees above average, topping out in the low to mid 80s across the metro area. Parts of the Willamette Valley will experience highs in the upper 80s. Even the coastline will warm into the 80s due to the offshore wind.

Wind will veer back out of the south between tonight and Saturday morning from the coast into the southern & central Willamette Valley. This will bring quite the cool down to our coastal communities. We won’t see as dramatic of a cool down inland, especially across the metro area where the east wind will persist. Wind will gradually let up later in the day, but highs should still reach the mid 80s (a touch cooler to the south). On Sunday, the ridge of high pressure will begin to move east of us. High temps will trend back into the 70s with some late day cloud cover.

Our next round of rain is forecast to move in Monday. Monday afternoon through Tuesday should be quite the soaker with the potential for over an inch of rain (and perhaps more along the coast, Coast Range & Cascades). Our snow level will dip back down to about 6,000 feet as well. Conditions should dry out again between Wednesday & Thursday.

Have a great Friday!

