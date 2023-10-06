Woman, man dead after shooting at RV park in Welches

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and a man are dead after a shooting in Welches Thursday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Mount Hood Village RV Resort, located at 65000 East Highway 26. The sheriff’s office said a man was found dead in front of a trailer and a woman was found injured inside of the trailer. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken by Life Flight to a Portland hospital where she later died.

The sheriff’s office says a third man was at the scene during the shooting and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 23-020750.

