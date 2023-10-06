Young Japanese football player aims for the NFL

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - To date, only 12 NFL players have been born in Japan. Now, one 11-year-old in the Portland-area is aiming to join them in the pros.

Haru Nishiyama moved from Japan to the United States with his family when he was in kindergarten. He’s been playing football for the last few years.

See Also: Reward offered after mother of 5 dies in Tigard hit-and-run: ‘We feel there’s no justice’

“My father inspired me to play football.,” said Nishiyama. “He played football in Japan. It looked like so much fun tackling people and getting touchdowns.”

He plays on the Westview youth football team. He can play several positions, but he loves being the quarterback.

“That’s my goal position,” said Nishiyama. “I want to play in the NFL as a quarterback”

His favorite team? The Seattle Seahawks. His favorite player? Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Nishiyama hopes to see them play soon.

“Yeah one day I want to go there,” said Nishiyama. “Or I could just play there. Free ticket!”

While the NFL has a significant following globally, out of the over 1,600 players less than 5% were born outside of the U.S. Nishiyama hopes to increase that percentage one day.

“We need more players even outside of the United States because then there would be more challenging players, skill players, new skill sets, maybe even a new type of throwing or tackling,” said Nishiyama. “It could mean a more interesting draft, more interesting plays, and definitely more interesting teams too.”

See Also: Portland freshman is finalist for national ‘Top Young Scientist’ award

For now, he enjoys playing with his teammates for Westview; they’re undefeated so far this season.

“We all have fun playing football so far this season,” said Nishiyama. “We’re 4-0 right now so everyone is feeling really excited every game. This week we can’t wait to go against our rival Sunset. Everyone is excited to play football. I support my team, they support me, everyone tries their best to support each other.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.