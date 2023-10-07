‘I don’t know how I’m going to keep going’: Gresham father mourning loss of killed 16-year-old

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old is in custody facing murder charges after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy in the head.

The young victim was taken off life support on October 4.

The boy’s father, Alexander Ortiz-Santiago, remembers him as a shy but sweet kid.

“He was friendly and shy. Everyone who got to know him liked him because he was very charming,” Ortiz-Santiago said.

Ortiz-Santiago said his son was shot almost two weeks ago at the intersection of Northeast Division and Burnside around noon. First responders brought him to the hospital, where he battled his injuries for more than a week.

His father by his side the entire time.

“For the first several days it was extremely hard to see him laying down there,” he said.

In the hospital, Ortiz-Santiago said his eyes were glued to his son and the machines surrounding him. He was hoping his son’s brain activity would return and refused to lose hope.

“I hoped to god to never give up. That’s something that didn’t cross my mind,” he said.

After 10 days, he said doctors explained there was no other option for him but to let his son go.

“I still don’t feel like it’s real,” he sighed, “what happened to me.”

Police said the 16-year-old’s suspected killer is in custody and that they’re only 15-years-old.

“I don’t understand how a kid can be so dangerous,” he said. “I understand why this kid decided to do this to my kid. Why,” he questioned, “in plain daylight. I want to ask the kid that question, “what did my kid do to you for you to do this to him?”

He hopes to see justice for his son who he described as a good student with no complaints. He misses him, and said he was basically his only family in the U.S.

He said his son and why he’s here in the states, instead of Mexico, in the first place.

“For me,” he said, “it’s so hard because I don’t have any family here. I’m alone. I’ve been fighting about this all by myself. I don’t know how I’m going to keep going.”

At this point, he doesn’t know if he’ll remain in the states. He said he doesn’t feel like there’s anything that can cure his pain, and just wishes he could talk to his son again.

“I’d be telling him that I love him a lot,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the father with funeral expenses for his son. The translated description reads:

“Hello, my name is Carolina Tercero. I am raising funds for the affected family for his funeral expenses.

Alex Ortiz was brutally attacked by three young teenagers who took his life. Alex Ortiz was 16 years old, a quiet boy, he was heading to his cousin’s house when he was attacked by these three young men. Unfortunately, one of them was carrying a firearm. He shot him in the face and the bullet entered his eye, affecting his brain.

He fought for 10 days clinging to survive but unfortunately he died on October 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Thank you very much for your donation to the Ortiz Family, may God multiply you for your great heart, Your donation is of great help to Alex Ortiz’s parents. Thank you very much for your donation to the Ortiz Family, may God [bless] you for your great heart. Your donation is of great help to Alex Ortiz’s parents.”

