October “heat” today along the coastline and a record-setting Saturday for Portland

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
I loved the crystal clear blue sky today, the bright sunshine, and the warm evening. Not a cloud in the sky late this afternoon across Oregon, Washington, AND Idaho; quite rare anytime of the year.

GOES18 Satellite Image
GOES18 Satellite Image(Mark Nelsen | kptv)

But the warmth WAS a little strange for this time of year wasn’t it? Take a look at our 3 coastal cameras at 4pm:

Our forecast and modeling of this fall east wind event was perfect. Sure enough, the easterly wind made it all the way to the coastline, pushing temperatures into the 80s. Newport even hit 90!

Wx Blog
Wx Blog(kptv)

But that is not a record for October. Most inland locations have hit 90 at some point in the past in October. Coastal spots are similar

The easterly wind that brings us the warmth is dying along the coastline this evening. A good measure of that offshore flow strength is the pressure difference from Spokane WA to North Bend OR. Earlier today it was up to 12 millibars. Now it’s down to 7.6 millibars. The gradient through the Gorge (better measure for east wind in metro only) peaked around 6 millibars earlier and now is also around 4.7 millibars. This means wind keeps flowing in east metro areas and the western Gorge tonight through midday tomorrow, but dies in all other spots. The change to southerly wind drops the coastline 20-25 degrees Saturday

Oregon beaches Saturday
Oregon beaches Saturday(kptv)

That wind kept Troutdale at/above 68 degrees last night, the warmest October low temperature on record there. Expect a similar reading tonight. All other calm areas drop into the 50s by sunrise. Numbers should end up similar to what we saw this morning

So the wind dies down tomorrow and we have another day in the mid 80s in the metro area. Then the loss of that easterly flow Sunday keeps us in the 70s. A weak cold front moves inland Monday for a rainy/cloudy day and temperatures closer to 60. A little bit of something for everyone the next 3 days. Enjoy your weekend!

