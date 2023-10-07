One more very warm day, possible record-breaking highs in the mid-80s

Happy Saturday everyone,

It was a warm one yesterday as we were expecting. Highs topped out in PDX at 86 which didn’t break a record, but came within three degrees. Today is set to be equally as warm for PDX, valleys, and the gorge but much cooler along the coast. The strong “offshore” wind event we had yesterday ends for the coast today and highs will be back into to mid-60s to mid-70s. If we hit the mid-80s today in PDX as we expectl, it will break a record. 83 is the record for PDX from 2014.

Sunday will have plenty of sunshine again, but temperatures drop 5-10 degrees in the valleys.

Expect three days of cool and rainy weather Monday through Wednesday as two weather systems moves inland. Most likely we dry out again later next week.

There’s no sign of stormy weather in the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.