Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated...
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July will be on the line Saturday night.

The jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone claimed the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's gotten worse" OD incident
‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland
Keith Jesperson, now 68, told police in 1996, a year after his arrest in connection with seven...
Oregon serial killer admits to killing eighth victim
Two police officers hurt in crash
2 Portland officers taken to hospital after suspect flees traffic stop, crashes in patrol SUV
Deputies investigating double deadly shooting in Welches
Woman, man dead after shooting at RV park in Welches
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas militant group launches unprecedented operation against Israel with rockets and infiltration
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The...
Judge denies Texas inmate’s request to stop execution over claims that fire damaged injection drugs
Father mourns murdered Gresham teenager
‘I don’t know how I’m going to keep going’: Gresham father mourning loss of killed 16-year-old
A 15-year-old is in custody facing murder charges after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy in...
‘I don’t know how I’m going to keep going’: Gresham father mourning loss of killed 16-year-old