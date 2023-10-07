SUV drives into SE Portland bank wall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a bank on the Southeast side of Portland early Friday morning.

A little after midnight, a SUV crashed into a brick wall of the Unitus Community Credit Union off of 96 Southeast Washington.

Unitus said the branch will be closed until further notice and customers should visit the Clackamas branch or conduct business online.

Portland police have not yet confirmed if an arrest was made.

