Unoccupied home burns in Lake Oswego fire

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A home burned in Lake Oswego early Saturday morning, the Lake Oswego Fire Department said.

LOFD said at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the 14400 block of Trillium Court. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They were able to put the fire out with the help of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The home was not occupied at the time. No other homes were threatened.

The fire department has not released the cause of the fire.

