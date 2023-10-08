1 dead in shooting in Gresham shopping center parking lot
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in Gresham shopping center parking lot on Saturday night, according to the Gresham Police Department.
GPD said just after 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person was found outside of a Dotty’s.
Police did not release any information about an arrest or suspect. They do not believe there is a danger to the public. East County major crimes team detectives responded and are investigating.
