1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One man is dead and two were injured in a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers patrolling Old Town heard gunshots at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. They found a man who was shot. They called for paramedics, but the man died at the scene.

Officers were told two other victims had arrived at separate hospitals by private vehicle. The two men are expected to survive their injuries.

Damir lives across the street from the scene, and says the gunfire woke him up.

“I heard like, ‘ch, ch, ch, ch.’ Gunshots,” Damir said. “I went out of the 12th floor and looked down and people were running away. Maybe within a minute or two there were cops coming over.”

Damir says the amount of shots he heard was alarming.

”It was one, two, three, four, five, six, seven,” he said. “It was definitely someone who meant to take another person’s life.”

More officers responded but could not find a suspect. Homicide detectives, the forensic evidence division, medical examiner and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office also responded. During the investigation, streets around NW Fourth Ave. and NW Everett St. are closed.

If anyone has any information and has not spoken to police, you’re asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.

