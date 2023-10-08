19-year-old planned shooting spree at former high school, officials say

Harry Horton IV was charged after police said he planned a shooting spree at his former high...
Harry Horton IV was charged after police said he planned a shooting spree at his former high school(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A 19-year-old in Florida was arrested after police said written threats for a shooting spree were found inside his car during a traffic stop.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Harry Horton IV was pulled over on Sept. 18 in Jupiter, Florida, due to a headlight that was out.

According to an affidavit, numerous handwritten notes were found that threatened a shooting spree at his former high school.

Police said the attack was planned for Jan. 2, 2026, which would be Horton’s 22nd birthday.

Investigators said Horton also intended to go on a stabbing spree at a Miami church.

Horton was taken to an area hospital to receive a mental health evaluation, but was later arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual.

Horton remains booked on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father mourns murdered Gresham teenager
‘I don’t know how I’m going to keep going’: Gresham father mourning loss of killed 16-year-old
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
"It's gotten worse" OD incident
‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired
1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a play against the New York Liberty during...
Young and Plum each score 26 points as Aces dominate Liberty 99-82 in WNBA Finals opener
Property in the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office was damaged in a crime spree early Sunday...
2 in custody after overnight crime spree in Tillamook
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and bombards Gaza as fighting rages for second day after Hamas attack
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party