2 in custody after overnight crime spree in Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have been arrested after a crime spree in Tillamook early Sunday morning, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said between 1 and 6 a.m. Sunday, deputies took reports of numerous crimes in the Tillamook area. They said a forklift was stolen and used to damage a vehicle on Blimp Boulevard on Port of Tillamook Bay property. Several vehicles were broken into. A vehicle stolen from Burden’s towing lot was used to drive through the front doors of the Tillamook Air Museum and the lobby of Blimp Hangar B.

Deputies said the suspects broke a window at Stimson Lumber and used an axe to create more damage inside. Two semi-trucks nearby were broken into and items were stolen. They are owned by Tillamook Bay Community College for their truck driver training program.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect walked into the lobby of the Tillamook County justice building and damaged electronics and photographs. The suspect ran but was caught by corrections deputies. Deputies arrested 30-year-old Ryan Woods.

Another suspect was found shirtless and sleeping near where the forklift was stolen. He has been identified as 28-year-old Taylor Hulbert. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

TCSO said business owners are taking inventory of what was damaged or stolen. It’s possible the suspects could face more charges. If anyone finds more evidence, you’re asked to contact deputy Ben Berger at (503) 815-3392.

The Tillamook Air Museum said it will be closed temporarily for clean-up and repairs.

