Drivers face backups as I-84 closes in Portland for weekend TriMet MAX construction

Interstate 84 through Portland closed in both directions near the 205 interchange on Friday night as TriMet completes a light rail bridge over the weekend.
By Drew Marine
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 through Portland closed in both directions near the 205 interchange on Friday night as TriMet completes a light rail bridge over the weekend. The interstate will reopen Monday morning.

Ralph and Geraldine Chapman used to live in Portland. They are back in town and learned about the closure at the airport.

SEE ALSO: SUV drives into SE Portland bank wall

“We just got in from Vegas,” Ralph Chapman said. “The lady at the park and ride actually told us about the 84 being closed and we might want to think about a different route.”

TriMet says the closure is allowing them to work on the final construction of a bridge as part of the A Better Red Project. The project will extend the Red Line line further west, serving 10 more stations, and aims to make the entire MAX system more reliable.

Until I-84 reopens, that section of the interstate is a ghost town causing back ups in other areas like at 105th Avenue and on side streets like Northeast Halsey.

SEE ALSO: PBOT installing more safety cameras to discourage speeding

Luckily, the Chapmans know how to navigate around the closure.

“I think I’ll just turn east here go up to 102nd and take a right and go over to Stark and get on 205 at Stark,” Chapman said.

TriMet suggests finding alternate routes until Monday morning and going to Tripcheck to see the latest traffic conditions.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's gotten worse" OD incident
‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland
Keith Jesperson, now 68, told police in 1996, a year after his arrest in connection with seven...
Oregon serial killer admits to killing eighth victim
Father mourns murdered Gresham teenager
‘I don’t know how I’m going to keep going’: Gresham father mourning loss of killed 16-year-old
Deputies investigating double deadly shooting in Welches
Woman, man dead after shooting at RV park in Welches
Two police officers hurt in crash
2 Portland officers taken to hospital after suspect flees traffic stop, crashes in patrol SUV

Latest News

Interstate 84 through Portland closed in both directions near the 205 interchange on Friday...
Drivers face backups as I-84 closes in Portland for weekend TriMet MAX construction
1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired
1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired
One man is dead and two were injured in a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland...
1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired
Suspicious note delays PDX flight to New York
Suspicious note delays PDX flight to New York