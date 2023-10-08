Drivers face backups as I-84 closes in Portland for weekend TriMet MAX construction

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 through Portland closed in both directions near the 205 interchange on Friday night as TriMet completes a light rail bridge over the weekend. The interstate will reopen Monday morning.

Ralph and Geraldine Chapman used to live in Portland. They are back in town and learned about the closure at the airport.

“We just got in from Vegas,” Ralph Chapman said. “The lady at the park and ride actually told us about the 84 being closed and we might want to think about a different route.”

TriMet says the closure is allowing them to work on the final construction of a bridge as part of the A Better Red Project. The project will extend the Red Line line further west, serving 10 more stations, and aims to make the entire MAX system more reliable.

Until I-84 reopens, that section of the interstate is a ghost town causing back ups in other areas like at 105th Avenue and on side streets like Northeast Halsey.

Luckily, the Chapmans know how to navigate around the closure.

“I think I’ll just turn east here go up to 102nd and take a right and go over to Stark and get on 205 at Stark,” Chapman said.

TriMet suggests finding alternate routes until Monday morning and going to Tripcheck to see the latest traffic conditions.

