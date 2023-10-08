Hwy 47 near Forest Grove closed for serious crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 47 is closed near Forest Grove after a serious crash on Sunday afternoon, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

FGF&R said just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters are responding to a crash on Highway 47 at Southwest Spring Hill Road. They said it is a serious injury crash.

The highway is closed in both directions. The fire department asks that you find an alternate route.

