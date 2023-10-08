Oregon Recovers launches website for resources to treat addiction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Recovers just launched their Recovery Network of Oregon website to help make finding addiction resources easier.

The non-profit’s executive director, Mike Marshall, said it’s the only online central hub that connects Oregonians to addiction recovery services.

“The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has a website where people can find alcohol within five miles of their house, what the price point is, what are the brands,” Marshall said. “The state doesn’t have the same thing for recovery. We stepped into the center of this and created the Recovery Network of Oregon so people from their living rooms can figure out where to get help.”

The non-profit brings resources to those in need, fights for funding in the legislature and works to reduce the stigma of addiction.

SEE ALSO: Addiction clinic in NE Portland says Measure 110 funds allow them to help more people

The new site comes as Oregon’s addiction problem is still one of the worst in the country. It has the second highest rate of untreated addiction. The state falls dead last when it comes to access to treatment, according to a 2021 report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Oregon Recovers said their new site will go a long way not just for fighting addiction but for the families impacted as well.

“Folks are often not able to navigate the resources and needs themselves,” Marshall said. “It’s also for friends and family often left picking up the pieces and trying to find resources for those who can’t find them.”

SEE ALSO: Study finds Oregon ranks 2nd in country for addiction, last in treatment

The new website uses GPS technology to connect Oregonians with the addiction services like mental health care centers, primary care clinics and treatment centers.

“(You can) whittle it down based on cultural preferences, experience, age, or insurance,” Marshall said.

Oregon Recovers also plans to launch an app in February.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.