Portland family asks for help finding man’s killer, 1 year later

One year ago Saturday, 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar was found shot and killed near Southwest Fourth and Washington in downtown Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland family is asking for help to find information about what happened to their son and brother.

His stepfather Joseph Yeaney says Jonathan was a wonderful son who called daily to check in and make sure everything was okay.

His stepfather Joseph Yeaney says Jonathan was a wonderful son who called daily to check in and make sure everything was okay.

The family says the lack of any arrest in the case has been difficult, and they are still devastated by the loss.

“Never in a million years did I think one of my siblings would have left this earth in such violence,” said Jonathan’s sister Mbete Dunbar. “We need to iron out our differences without grabbing a gun because that’s permanent.”

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

