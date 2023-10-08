Still warm today with just a few morning clouds

We did end up breaking the high temperature record yesterday making it to 85, 83 was the previous one from 2014. Temperatures will begin to come back down today, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine after a few morning clouds. Highs will still be about ten degrees warmer than average; we’re expecting temperatures in the upper 70s. A couple spots may still hit 80 degrees. It’ll be calm as we start to transition to more of a southwesterly flow.

Clouds will linger along the coast, and temperatures around Astoria and Tillamook will cool back down into the 60s.

Our next wet system is arriving earlier Monday morning for the coast and portions of the southern valley, and late morning for the Portland area. Plan on light rain through the middle of the day, with precipitation tapering off in the evening. An even wetter system comes through Tuesday, bringing us steady rain in the morning and showers with a slight thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. We’ll see some decent southerly gusts with that system as well, around 30 MPH.

Wednesday is trending wetter, too. It looks like we’ll continue to see showers all day. Tuesday is definitely our wettest day, with rain forecasts in the .50″+ range, and we could pick up another .25″-.50″ on Wednesday.

A weak ridge builds in Thursday and Friday, bringing us dry weather with partly cloudy skies.

At this point it is looking like we’ll see cloudy and showery weather on Saturday for the annular eclipse, which is a bummer, but we’ll keep you posted! Things could change.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.