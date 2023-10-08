Suspicious note delays PDX flight to New York
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A morning flight from Portland International Airport to New York was delayed Saturday after a suspicious note was found, according to the Port of Portland.
Officials say the Delta Airlines flight was headed for JFK Airport, when a flight attendant received a note that caused concern.
The flight was halted and police came to investigate as passengers de-planed.
Officials say a suspect was cleared and then released.
Passengers were allowed back on board and the plane departed for New York City.
