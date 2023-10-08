Suspicious note delays PDX flight to New York

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A morning flight from Portland International Airport to New York was delayed Saturday after a suspicious note was found, according to the Port of Portland.

Officials say the Delta Airlines flight was headed for JFK Airport, when a flight attendant received a note that caused concern.

The flight was halted and police came to investigate as passengers de-planed.

Officials say a suspect was cleared and then released.

Passengers were allowed back on board and the plane departed for New York City.

