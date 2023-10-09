42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in a Gresham shopping center parking lot on Saturday night, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Authorities have identified the man as Justin Graver.

A person who works nearby said they heard multiple gunshots coming from the busy shopping plaza.

“I was in my car, about to turn around and leave to go home because I just clocked off and I heard the gun shots,” they said.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends gather at Hillsboro airport to honor 20-year-old killed in plane crash

Evan Thomson was also nearby, and said he rushed over to help as quickly as he could.

“Heard the shots ring out. Sounded like somebody dumped a whole magazine,” Thomson said. “Ran over to the car, saw the guy was, had his head in his lap.”

Thomson said he gave the victim CPR for several minuets until police arrived.

“Couldn’t save him unfortunately, couldn’t get a pulse,” Thomson said. “It was my first experience having somebody die in my arms, so it’s pretty difficult and upsetting. I just wanted to be there to help.”

Gresham police said just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot near Powell Boulevard and Southwest Highland Drive. Graver was declared dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: 1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired

Detectives from the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team are actively investigating leads in this case. Investigators said based on preliminary information, they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

A person who works nearby said it’s heartbreaking to have seen someone lose their life in their very own community

“It’s really sad,” they said. “It can happen any time.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.