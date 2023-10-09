42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in a Gresham shopping center parking lot on Saturday night, according to the Gresham Police Department.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in a Gresham shopping center parking lot on Saturday night, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Authorities have identified the man as Justin Graver.

A person who works nearby said they heard multiple gunshots coming from the busy shopping plaza.

“I was in my car, about to turn around and leave to go home because I just clocked off and I heard the gun shots,” they said.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends gather at Hillsboro airport to honor 20-year-old killed in plane crash

Evan Thomson was also nearby, and said he rushed over to help as quickly as he could.

“Heard the shots ring out. Sounded like somebody dumped a whole magazine,” Thomson said. “Ran over to the car, saw the guy was, had his head in his lap.”

Thomson said he gave the victim CPR for several minuets until police arrived.

“Couldn’t save him unfortunately, couldn’t get a pulse,” Thomson said. “It was my first experience having somebody die in my arms, so it’s pretty difficult and upsetting. I just wanted to be there to help.”

Gresham police said just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot near Powell Boulevard and Southwest Highland Drive. Graver was declared dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: 1 man dies, 2 injured in Old Town shooting; Neighbor says alarming number of shots fired

Detectives from the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team are actively investigating leads in this case. Investigators said based on preliminary information, they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

A person who works nearby said it’s heartbreaking to have seen someone lose their life in their very own community

“It’s really sad,” they said. “It can happen any time.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father mourns murdered Gresham teenager
‘I don’t know how I’m going to keep going’: Gresham father mourning loss of killed 16-year-old
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
"It's gotten worse" OD incident
‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland

Latest News

FILE - Portland Police Bureau
Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland
More than 150 runners and walkers laced up in Hillsboro Sunday morning to help support...
County DA, local groups hold race in Hillsboro to support DV survivors
A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in a Gresham shopping center parking lot on Saturday...
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
Federal agencies will replant trees, help rebuild a stone altar at the site which was destroyed...
US to help restore Mt. Hood sacred Native American site destroyed by hwy construction