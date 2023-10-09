MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – Seven people were arrested in Milwaukie following a prostitution sting, according to authorities.

The operation took place Thursday with officers posing as escorts on dating apps and websites. The Milwaukie P.D. says the goal was to arrest people trying to exchange money for sex.

During the operation, seven people were arrested. Police say because of the circumstances, the suspects were given a citation and released pending a court appearance.

7 arrested during Milwaukie prostitution sting. (Milwaukie Police Department)

Despite the suspects being released, police say one suspect, Michael Mccord, 51 of Portland, was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail. After being cited and released the first time, Mccord then tried to solicit a second decoy officer online. He was then taken into custody on two counts of Prostitution and Felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

The sting was conducted by the Clackamas County Interagency Multi-Disciplinary Human Trafficking Team (MDT), with collaboration from the Milwaukie Police Department, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon City Police Department, Molalla Police Department, Sandy Police Department, Clackamas County Parole and Probation and The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

