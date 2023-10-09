Clackamas County crime spree ends with arrest; more than $5k stolen goods recovered

Clackamas County crime spree ends with arrest; more than $5k stolen goods recovered.
Clackamas County crime spree ends with arrest; more than $5k stolen goods recovered.(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM PDT
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips following a lengthy crime spree involving burglary and vehicle thefts.

Deputies say the first known crime happened Sept. 23 when suspect Pawel “Paul” Sebastian Szkutnik, 39, stole a white 2005 Ford pickup out of Portland.

The following day around 9 a.m., deputies say Szkutnik worked with a still-unidentified woman to steal a work van from Robben & Sons Heating Inc. in Clackamas. The van was later recovered on the side of the road in Oregon City.

That same day around 1:15 p.m., Szkutnik was driving in the stolen Ford down Highway 212 when a deputy noticed the truck. After a brief pursuit, Szkutnik was sable to elude the deputy.

Only a couple hours later, deputies responded to a theft tin progress at Milwaukie Heating & Cooling, not far from Robben & Sons Heating Inc.

Deputies say Szkutnik had been spotted on the property, forcing his way into an outbuilding and loading items out of the stolen white Ford pickup into a Milwaukie Heating & Cooling company van.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Szkutnik supposedly hopped into the van, attempting to flee by driving through the closed front gate and fence. He then drove the van over a sidewalk and into the Comfort Suites Hotel parking lot where he abandoned the van and tried to flee on foot.

However, after fleeing the van, deputies were able to catch up to Szkutnik and take him into custody.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Szkutnik was also found to have methamphetamine on him.

The stolen Milwaukie Heating & Cooling van was filled with $5,000 worth of stolen property from the busines. Other stolen items included two bicycles, tools, HVAC foil tape, a vehicle fleet MasterCard, clothes and pill bottles.

Szkutnik was booked into Clackamas County Jail on the following charges: Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Eluding a Police Officer, Burglary in the Second Degree, Theft in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First and Second Degree, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangering. He is also being held without bail for Probation Violations out of Multnomah County (Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and PCS Meth).

Anyone with information on Szkutnik, his criminal activity, or his associates is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip

