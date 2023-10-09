County DA, local groups hold race in Hillsboro to support DV survivors

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - More than 150 runners and walkers laced up in Hillsboro Sunday morning to help support survivors of domestic violence.

October is domestic violence awareness month, and the first annual Run For Hope took at Hillsboro’s Hare Field.

The event was hosted by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and nonprofits that support survivors of domestic violence.

The organizations connected participants with various opportunities for support, including a resource fair.

Rachel Schutz with the Family Justice Center of Washington County said it is important to show survivors that they are not alone, and they are not invisible.

“And that their wider community won’t be silent about it,” Schutz said. “That helps ensure that survivors can get the help that they need, know that people believe them, and know that there is support all around them in so many different ways.”

Kevin Barton, Washington County DA, said, “There are people out there who care and want to help, and the community is out there rallying for them, and sweating for them today, and caring for them.”

The event had opportunities for all ages, including face painting, a bouncy house and even a purple-forward outfit contest.

Domestic violence awareness month is represented by purple and purple ribbons.

