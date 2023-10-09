Early morning police chase ends with crash in NE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities say one person is in custody after a police pursuit in northeast Portland ended in a crash.

According to PPB, preliminary information shows officers tried to pull over a car, but the driver wouldn’t cooperate. They then crashed and hit a gas meter near NE 6th Avenue and NE Alberta Street.

SEE ALSO: Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland

Police say officers at the scene don’t smell gas, but Portland Fire crews and Utility are responding just in case.

The driver of the car has been taken into custody and their name has not been released.

This is developing news and will be updated

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
Firefighters are responding to a serious crash on Highway 47 south of Forest Grove Sunday...
Hwy 47 near Forest Grove closed after deadly crash
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A car was driven through the front doors of the Tillamook Air Museum early Sunday.
2 in custody after overnight crime spree in Tillamook
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Washougal man killed in crash on Hwy 26 near Welches
FILE - Portland Police Bureau
Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland
More than 150 runners and walkers laced up in Hillsboro Sunday morning to help support...
County DA, local groups hold race in Hillsboro to support DV survivors
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot