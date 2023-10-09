Early morning police chase ends with crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities say one person is in custody after a police pursuit in northeast Portland ended in a crash.

According to PPB, preliminary information shows officers tried to pull over a car, but the driver wouldn’t cooperate. They then crashed and hit a gas meter near NE 6th Avenue and NE Alberta Street.

Police say officers at the scene don’t smell gas, but Portland Fire crews and Utility are responding just in case.

The driver of the car has been taken into custody and their name has not been released.

This is developing news and will be updated

