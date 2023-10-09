Family, friends gather at Hillsboro airport to honor 20-year-old killed in plane crash

The tarmac at the Hillsboro Aero Academy on Sunday was the site of a memorial for a pilot who died in a Newberg plane crash on Tuesday.
By Karli Olson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
A plane crash in Newberg killed 20-year-old Barrett Bevacqua and 22-year-old Michele Cavallotti on Tuesday.

Barrett was on his way to becoming a certified flight instructor, and even though he had dreams of the sky, family and friends called him an angel on earth.

“He lived each day to conquer what was in front of him,” his uncle Al Bevacqua said. “He took everyone under his wing, it didn’t matter what mood he was in, didn’t matter how tired he was, he would make time consistently for everybody.”

Melissa Stupfel, the mother of one of Barrett’s best friends, said he lived his life in the best possible way.

“He pursued his passions and brought others along on his journey,” she said.

For others, such as Kendall Baldwin, a friend who had graduated with Barrett, it was hard to put it into words.

“I don’t know how a 20-year-old girl is supposed to process that her best friend died in a plane crash,” Baldwin said.

The young man was described by all as kind, good at everything, a goofball and determined to do his best, with a life his family and friends said touched everyone around him.

Barrett had dreamed of being a pilot since he was two, and his family was proud of him for pursuing his dream. A dream and a person taken away far too soon.

“He was my best friend, late night drive buddy, the nosiest sibling you could ever imagine, and my protector,” said Brooklyn Bevacqua, Barrett’s sister.

“He’s touched all of our hearts and made us better, and for that we’re thankful,” said Barrett’s dad, Matt. “Your mom, your sister and I will miss you and will always love you.”

Follow this link for a GoFundMe set up to help with Barrett’s funeral expenses

