Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and the Cooking Channel. He starred in his own show, “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello,” in addition to being a frequent judge on Bravo’s "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Masters.”(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Former Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello died Saturday after suffering anaphylactic shock from an acute allergic reaction. He was 61.

In a press release, Chiarello’s family said he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments at a hospital in Napa, California, where he had been receiving treatment for a week.

The family did not say what caused Chiarello’s allergic reaction.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being,” his family said in a statement. “He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and the Cooking Channel. He starred in his own show, “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello,” in addition to being a frequent judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters.”

In 2011, he competed on Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef.”

Chiarello was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York. In 1985, just three years after his graduation, Food & Wine Magazine named him Chef of the Year.

His critically acclaimed restaurant Tra Vigne opened in Napa Valley in 1987, and he ventured into winemaking in 1999 with Chiarello Family Vineyards.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” his family said. “His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
Firefighters are responding to a serious crash on Highway 47 south of Forest Grove Sunday...
1 dead in crash on Hwy 47 near Forest Grove
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A car was driven through the front doors of the Tillamook Air Museum early Sunday.
2 in custody after overnight crime spree in Tillamook
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel vows complete siege on Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
FILE - Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 2022, in...
Native Americans celebrate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples Day
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid
When the fund was announced in late August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, who both have...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addresses backlash over Maui fund: ‘I could’ve been better’