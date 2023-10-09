Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in the downtown area of Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 9 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Washington Street after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police gave him CPR and first aid. He was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Portland police are investigating, and ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-0433, Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-264534.

During the investigation, Southwest Fifth Avenue will be closed from Southwest Harvey Milk Street to Southwest Alder Street. Additionally, Southwest Washington Street will be closed from Southwest Fourth Avenue to Southwest Sixth Avenue.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

