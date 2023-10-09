Man gets nearly 60 years for murder of Portland homeless woman

Noah Charles Smith.
Noah Charles Smith.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for the murder of a woman at a homeless camp in 2021 and the attempted murder of a man at the same camp.

According to police, Noah Charles Smith, 37, has been found guilty of shooting Kimberly Lambright to death in March 2021 at a SW Barbur Boulevard and SW Capital Highway homeless camp.

Police released little details of the circumstances around the murder but said a second person at the camp was shot as well.

Smith was found guilty of the following in June:

  • Two counts of Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm
  • One count of Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm
  • Two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm
  • Two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm
  • One count of Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm
  • One count of Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm
  • One count of Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm
  • Four counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm
  • Four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

He was sentenced Monday to 710 months in prison, or a little over 59 years.

Smith is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

