Man gets nearly 60 years for murder of Portland homeless woman

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for the murder of a woman at a homeless camp in 2021 and the attempted murder of a man at the same camp.

According to police, Noah Charles Smith, 37, has been found guilty of shooting Kimberly Lambright to death in March 2021 at a SW Barbur Boulevard and SW Capital Highway homeless camp.

Police released little details of the circumstances around the murder but said a second person at the camp was shot as well.

Smith was found guilty of the following in June:

Two counts of Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm

One count of Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm

Two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm

Two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm

One count of Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm

One count of Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm

One count of Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm

Four counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm

Four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

He was sentenced Monday to 710 months in prison, or a little over 59 years.

Smith is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

